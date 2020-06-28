Award Telehit 2019: the winners List | song for radio Telehit 2019

A full list of those who have been recognized as the best music
All
Award Telehit 2019
are on the Forum the Sun, where music stars get recognition by fans because of his contribution to the music industry.
On this special evening, more than 60 thousand people gathered in the place to enjoy the concert, which will be presented to the ex One Direction
Niall Horan
and
Louis Tomlinson
.
Other stars who will gather this: Bottles with an incendiary mix, Mario the Baptist, JD Liked, Sebastian ??????????, Drake Bell Emilio and Joaquin,
Drake Bell
among others.
Below we present you the first winners in this list, which will be updated in I live every minute that you can see here:
THE BEST MOVIES OF ANGLO
Bad Guy (Billy Eilish) – WINNER
Virgo (Shawn Louie ft. Camille Hair)
You Need To Calm (Taylor Swift)
7 Rings (Ariana Grande)
Sucker (Jonas Brothers)
BEST SONG ENGLISH
Bad Guy (Billy Eilish) – WINNER
Sucker (Jonas Brothers)
Virgo (Shawn Louie ft. Camille Hair)
I don’t Care (ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber)
THE BEST MOVIES OF THE CYCLE
Quiet (Daddy Yankee ft. Snow)
With Height (ft ROSALIA. J Balvin) – WINNER
HP (Maluma)
China (Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Ozuna & J Balvin)
Loner (Lunay, Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny)
BEST SONG CITIES
Callaíta (Bad Bunny)
Quiet (Daddy Yankee ft. Snow) – WINNER
China (Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Ozuna & J Balvin)
With Height (ft ROSALIA. J Balvin)
Calm (Peter Hood ft. Farruko)
BEST K-POP YEAR
BTS IS THE WINNER
Blackpink
GOT7
Super Junior
Twice
BEST MOVIES PUBLICLY
Sucker (Jonas Brothers) – WINNER
You Need To Calm (Taylor Swift)
Boy With Luv BTS ft. Halsey)
Callaíta (Bad Bunny)
Bad Guy (Billy Eilish)
BEST SOLO MALE
Bad Bunny is the WINNER
J Balvin
Ed Sheeran
Maluma
Shawn Mendes
Peter Hood
BEST SOLO FEMALE
Rosalia
Billy Eilish – WINNER
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Karol G
BEST LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
J Balvin – WINNER
Daddy Yankee
Maluma
BEST ARTIST-MEXICO
Ed Maverick
Mario Bautista is the WINNER
Reik
Jesse & Joy
Ghetto Kids
BEST ARTIST REVELATION
Ed Maverick – WINNER
Guaynaa
Sich
Lalo Ebratt