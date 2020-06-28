Award Telehit 2019: the winners List | song for radio Telehit 2019

Eric Solis

A full list of those who have been recognized as the best music

All

Award Telehit 2019

are on the Forum the Sun, where music stars get recognition by fans because of his contribution to the music industry.

On this special evening, more than 60 thousand people gathered in the place to enjoy the concert, which will be presented to the ex One Direction

Niall Horan

and

Louis Tomlinson

.

Other stars who will gather this: Bottles with an incendiary mix, Mario the Baptist, JD Liked, Sebastian ??????????, Drake Bell Emilio and Joaquin,

Drake Bell

among others.

Below we present you the first winners in this list, which will be updated in I live every minute that you can see here:

Advertising

THE BEST MOVIES OF ANGLO

Bad Guy (Billy Eilish) – WINNER

Virgo (Shawn Louie ft. Camille Hair)

You Need To Calm (Taylor Swift)

7 Rings (Ariana Grande)

Sucker (Jonas Brothers)

BEST SONG ENGLISH

Bad Guy (Billy Eilish) – WINNER

Sucker (Jonas Brothers)

Virgo (Shawn Louie ft. Camille Hair)

I don’t Care (ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber)

Advertising

THE BEST MOVIES OF THE CYCLE

Quiet (Daddy Yankee ft. Snow)

With Height (ft ROSALIA. J Balvin) – WINNER

HP (Maluma)

China (Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Ozuna & J Balvin)

Loner (Lunay, Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny)

Louis Tomlinson devotes his message to his Mexican fans

BEST SONG CITIES

Callaíta (Bad Bunny)

Quiet (Daddy Yankee ft. Snow) – WINNER

China (Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Ozuna & J Balvin)

With Height (ft ROSALIA. J Balvin)

Calm (Peter Hood ft. Farruko)

Advertising

YouTube Forum The Sun; Sebastian ?????????? wants to work with Mario the Baptist

BEST K-POP YEAR

BTS IS THE WINNER

Blackpink

GOT7

Super Junior

Twice

Emilio Osorio will spend his birthday on a concert

BEST MOVIES PUBLICLY

Sucker (Jonas Brothers) – WINNER

You Need To Calm (Taylor Swift)

Boy With Luv BTS ft. Halsey)

Callaíta (Bad Bunny)

Bad Guy (Billy Eilish)

Advertising

BEST SOLO MALE

Bad Bunny is the WINNER

J Balvin

Ed Sheeran

Maluma

Shawn Mendes

Peter Hood

BEST SOLO FEMALE

Rosalia

Billy Eilish – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Karol G

Advertising

BEST LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

J Balvin – WINNER

Daddy Yankee

Maluma

BEST ARTIST-MEXICO

Ed Maverick

Mario Bautista is the WINNER

Reik

Jesse & Joy

Ghetto Kids

Advertising

Mario the Baptist live at the Awards Telehit transformation of his career

BEST ARTIST REVELATION

Ed Maverick – WINNER

Guaynaa

Sich

Lalo Ebratt