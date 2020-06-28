Award Telehit 2019: the winners List | song for radio Telehit 2019

Aslam Khattar
Eric SolisNovember 13, 2019 – 19:29

A full list of those who have been recognized as the best music

Award Telehit 2019

are on the Forum the Sun, where music stars get recognition by fans because of his contribution to the music industry.

On this special evening, more than 60 thousand people gathered in the place to enjoy the concert, which will be presented to the ex One Direction

Niall Horan

and

Louis Tomlinson

.

Other stars who will gather this: Bottles with an incendiary mix, Mario the Baptist, JD Liked, Sebastian ??????????, Drake Bell Emilio and Joaquin,

Drake Bell

among others.

Below we present you the first winners in this list, which will be updated in I live every minute that you can see here:

THE BEST MOVIES OF ANGLO

Bad Guy (Billy Eilish) – WINNER
Virgo (Shawn Louie ft. Camille Hair)
You Need To Calm (Taylor Swift)
7 Rings (Ariana Grande)
Sucker (Jonas Brothers)

BEST SONG ENGLISH

Bad Guy (Billy Eilish) – WINNER
Sucker (Jonas Brothers)
Virgo (Shawn Louie ft. Camille Hair)
I don’t Care (ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber)

THE BEST MOVIES OF THE CYCLE

Quiet (Daddy Yankee ft. Snow)
With Height (ft ROSALIA. J Balvin) – WINNER
HP (Maluma)
China (Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Ozuna & J Balvin)
Loner (Lunay, Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny)

BEST SONG CITIES

Callaíta (Bad Bunny)
Quiet (Daddy Yankee ft. Snow) – WINNER
China (Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Ozuna & J Balvin)
With Height (ft ROSALIA. J Balvin)
Calm (Peter Hood ft. Farruko)

BEST K-POP YEAR

BTS IS THE WINNER
Blackpink
GOT7
Super Junior
Twice

BEST MOVIES PUBLICLY

Sucker (Jonas Brothers) – WINNER
You Need To Calm (Taylor Swift)
Boy With Luv BTS ft. Halsey)
Callaíta (Bad Bunny)
Bad Guy (Billy Eilish)

BEST SOLO MALE

Bad Bunny is the WINNER
J Balvin
Ed Sheeran
Maluma
Shawn Mendes
Peter Hood

BEST SOLO FEMALE

Rosalia
Billy Eilish – WINNER
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Karol G

BEST LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny
J Balvin – WINNER
Daddy Yankee
Maluma

BEST ARTIST-MEXICO

Ed Maverick
Mario Bautista is the WINNER
Reik
Jesse & Joy
Ghetto Kids

BEST ARTIST REVELATION

Ed Maverick – WINNER
Guaynaa
Sich
Lalo Ebratt



