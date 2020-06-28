Blac Chyna and all-powerful, Jay, put an end to their relationship

Star TV Blac Chyna (30) and a young rapper YBN omnipotent, J. put an end to his relationship of buildings only three months after musician to preach his love for her on all four sides and stop well of course, as in social networks such as in some other radio interview that he was determined to make her his bride.

What Blac Chyna breaking the contract with Kardashian?

Therefore, it is clear that was Jay himself, I ordered now to announce break through the Stories Instagram account, limited to give a message and put a soundtrack from a song called “Forget Me’ (‘me Forget”, translated into Polish language) .

Blac Chyna cause disputes with a daring swimsuit

“Blac Chyna and we’re not together” read ambiguous phrases which he has shared with his supporters and has been expanded poems on the theme-illustration of the perfection of the frustration that he feels the rest of his love.

“I still see your shadow in my room / I can’t get the love that I gave you I can’t change, so I reemplazarte”, listening to the publication.