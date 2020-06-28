Blac Chyna removes photo of her daughter once criticized in Instagram

Blac Chyna she was one of the women, who are more vulnerable to criticism in the world of Hollywood, and he was the center of attention of all, after the lawsuit, which was Kardashian and Rob. In addition, your judgment concerning the clan and its contradictions as a mother Dream Kardashianthe daughter that was over a year ago Rob Kardashian.

And now to do it again, because they put the extension hair, her daughter’s Dream, maybe you want to have a girl like her, because the critics did not wait long before such actions.

So was the niece of Kim Kardashian after his excuñada on managed that luciera as it:

Destrozan in Blac Chyna for to put hair daughter 1 añito.

This last Saturday the dispute to re-take it from day to day, once shared in your account Instagram photos Dream, where he spent with “My beautiful child”. In innocent and harmless picture, there is a small smiley face wearing artificial roses. However, after I had to remove, because, perhaps, no comment was nothing good.

Immediately publication cannot be filled with negative comments about look, Dream, China searching for to put extensions on the girl, just a year and in middle age.

“Not necessary, but a child is not a doll with which to play”, said the user, whose review echoes The Sun.

As seen in the picture, the clip is there, and many other fans of stars come out to defend China all the time of the attack. But this should be enough for China, who came on Thursday had already deleted the image from your profile in Instagram, without warning or explanation why.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago, China already had their own portion of disputes the role of the battle in an amusement Park in California. Celebrity stood a woman who allegedly touched her daughter’s Dream and a few videos appeared on social networks, creating a lot of criticism temperament China.