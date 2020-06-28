Demi Lovato is a breakthrough in Instagram a photo of her ‘pregnancy’

Singer and actress Demi Lovato left surprised its followers and other users of the social network Instagram to share this Thursday a few more photos that depict her, smiling, elegantly dressed and, perhaps, most important of all, stroking convex barriguita during pregnancy, what is behind his flattering dress.

Although the expression that gives the title of the painting already suggests that the packing is nothing more than the accessory role of guest star, who will play in one of the upcoming episodes of the Comedy ‘will & grace’, most of the fans of the artist only took a few seconds to get out of your wonder and realize that actually they wanted to have their idol.

Yes, a shock!

“Is there a real of false? I present to you #Jenny! #WillandGrace”, wrote that the star factory Disney at the expense of the platform, dozens of photos that accumulate more than three and a half million “likes” and caused endless nice comments, like that he led the famous Kalen Allenthe verspertino from Ellen DeGeneres.

“I was paralyzed for a long time,” admitted also in a presentation in the “comments” section, and expert Ivan Dragun feel free to joke with the consequences of indigestion are as fictitious as the process of bearing Demi Lovatointeresting , opened a couple of weeks ago that he redid his emotional life next Austin Wilson. “This is me after eating Team”, – he wrote in the tone of the Joker.

For: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images