“I am very proud to be your sister” – NEWSPAPER PESA

Famous interest Khloé Kardashian to 36 years, surrounded by big successes, family and professional.

From the first hours of the day beginning of the intimate that has arrived in social networks, ahogándola congratulations from around the world for his fans and fans of the reality family.

Khloé Kardashian shared a message on Twitter with gratitude that someone remembered the date. “It’s 9 am and I received a huge number of messages so a lot of sweets. I like a lot, and she can’t feel more loved!”, wrote festejada in the social network.

All the wishes that I have received specialist was part of Kim Kardashian, who devoted his excited words, and said he is proud of his sister.

“Happy birthday, soul more beautiful. Thank you for always being such a positive and helpful with everyone! So loyal and very afraid for everything that surrounds you. Your lights are on, and I am proud to be your sister. I will always love you! Happy birthday,” wrote the most famous of the clan Kardashian – Jenner in her Instagram profile.

Khloé Kardashian gets a new birthday in the best moment of his life. With the new makeup business with her sister, almost to deal with her former partner, and seeing to grow beautiful and strong small True Thompson.

The hero of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ appears in several relatives, and you need to accept the fact that leaving big holidays, which are used later, in the interests of not subjecting their health and the health of his daughter.

Khloé Kardashian Who is it?

Khloé Kardashian is a model, host, businesswoman and secular United States that belongs to the clan Kardashian. His parents are Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Was known thanks to the reality TV family ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2007. 2015 offers for E! events, stars, and also acts as the interviewer to other individuals.

Khloé, in fact, as stressed businessman. Since 2009, it has boutique, called “D-As-H” with her sisters Kourtney and Kim. With them he has released several collections, fashion and perfume, and books.

In 2009, he contracted marriage with Lamar Odom, basketball player for the NBA team Los Angeles Lakers”. It was only one month, I knew when they got married. This event on television and 250 guests. In 2015 divorced. It was very Kardashian, who gave a new turn in my life towards a healthy way.

In 2017, it started with Tristan Thompson, also an NBA player, with whom he had first a daughter, little True Thompson.

According to the Forbes Magazine as one of the most influential women at the time.