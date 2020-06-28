Instagram already allows you to schedule posts and upload content from your computer (although it is only the accounts of the companies and authors)

Since Instagram came into our lives at the beginning of the decade to be developing the app for exclusive use on mobile devices with iOS yet become the new Facebook. To do this, not only was open to other operating systems, and also moved it online. His latest commitment is to simplify the work of authors that make up the contents professionally in the social network and now you can publish in the mass media and Instagram in the IGTV, with the extension Creator Studio.

Still, had to pass on the phone pictures and edited video on the computer in order to publish them in Instagram. However, new opportunities for the publication and programming of computers allow more flexibility to share content.

With Creator Studio is possible to create draft posts, schedule them and publish in my messages, Instagram, or IGTV. This is definitely a novelty more than useful, because until now, the app does not allow you to schedule posts.





In addition, it also allows you to manage your account and publish it to Facebook, and view statistics audience.

From Instagram to explain that the purpose is to contribute “to create freely and to be productive both inside and outside of the Internet”. Thus, the function of programming Creator Studio you can schedule a post for six months. This assumes that users must be at least earrings to manually publish the content and to spend more time in real life. Form of submission of the announcement.

To try, you only need to access the web page. So, you need to upgrade your account to Instagram company profile or account Creator.

