Instagram | Kylie Jenner surprises his followers with a change in look

Kylie Jenner surprised his supporters after the account Instagram to post a picture of his new look. The woman grew up selfie, showing her new hair, blonde, leaving behind a classic dark mane.

“New Vibes,” wrote the youngest of the clan Kardashian. Fans of Kylie appreciated the new color mistress Kylie Cosmetics, even his sisters have left comments on photos uploaded.

Female, 22, who created the Empire, removing make-up collection from 2016, is currently looking to recruit a sector of hair care.

Past, 6 February, Jenner was the new company as “Kylie Hair’ in order to develop and implement the brand’s future shampoos, conditioners, masksdry shampoos, oils and all artítulos required for form on the hair, such as foams and gels.