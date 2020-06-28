Khloe Kardashian celebrates birthday

Khloe Kardashian was “flooded with so many messages, cute and beautiful” in his 36 birthday.

Khloe Kardashian was “flooded with so many messages, cute and beautiful” in his 36 birthday.

The star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ held his birthday on Saturday (27.06.20) and he is very grateful for all the messages you received from your family, friends and fans.

She wrote on Twitter earlier: “hi, guys! Barely 9 AM and I received a huge number of messages there are so many sweet and beautiful. I like a lot, and she can’t feel more loved! Thanks 1 million times thank you !! I love you ALL “(sic)”

And her sister Kim Kardashian West was one of the first to celebrate the big day for your brother.

Kim said, “Happy birthday and soul, the most beautiful! Thank you for always being so positive and attentive and careful, everything and always. You’re so loyal and just so you’re afraid for everything that surrounds you. Your lights are on, and I am so proud to be your sister. I want everything! Happy birthday “.

Chloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, and paid tribute to his “Bunny special”, because the higher, so that the “daughter, sister, aunt, girlfriend, probably, and an amazing mother” for True, two.

Chris added: “Happy birthday my special Bunny @khloekardashian! I hope that, as the brightness in your day today, my beautiful girl, you, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and confidant incredible, and you’re the whole world your precious daughter ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡impressive mummy you !!! each room in which you can walk. Always cheer everyone and you are the best presenter of all. Thank you for making it so easy in my life and a big part of my heart … I love You, rabbit, what a blessing you are. !!!! Yeah, I already told you that you’re beautiful inside and out ???? I love you, mom. (Sic) “