Leaders Models Women Leaders

With Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, Elle MacPherson, Linda Evangelista and other unique models marked a before and after in the fashion world of the 90s because of its exaggerated beauty, to enjoy success on the biggest catwalks currently depends not only on the high and thin.

In the top of the most modern models is as important for body, as a person, and the number of followers that each adopts in his profile Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

“In the top of all available models is as important for body, as a person, and the number of followers that each adopts in his profile Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.”

The company will present its new projects and that the best way to get to the whole world that they have models for these social networks. The prestige parade is multiplied if you advertised the presence of each of them in their ranks…

This is the best, the most expensive, the most consecutive and used within and outside of the podium, our rating Authorities model female more important than it is to do in any environment both traditional and virtual: