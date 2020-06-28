Lisa marks 9 years as the idol of K-pop

Lisa in BLACKPINK worked 9 years in order to be a character K-pop what we have today.

Although the name of the birthday Lisa it Pranpriya decided to change it to Lalisa Manobanyoung Thai born 27 March 1997 in the city Buriram in the same area Satuekfrom a young age the rapper of “Kill This Love’ showed their artistic skills.

Lalalisa he was part of a group dance in their homeland, with the name ‘From Cool’ where he studied the technique and some dance steps, one of my colleagues was BamBam group GOT7.

The period of study Lisa in YG Entertainment was for a long time, 5 years and 3 months to debut with BLACKPINK have Rose, Jisoo, and Jennie, with the release of ‘BOOMBAYAH’ and ‘WHISTLE’ on 8 August 2016.

From this point Lisa he became one of the idols the most popular viewers for the daily effort that was in his activities, supporters estimate to implement and realize their big dreams.

BLINK contains raging and with reference to all achievements what idol managed along 9 years in training complex and a successful career with hashtag #NineYearsWithLalisa.

Some time ago, the fans BLACKPINK they are worried about physical changes companion Lisa, Jenny, after his last publication was in some Instagram fanatics claim that looks different.