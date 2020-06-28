New photos on the plan The Flash support the return good Luck

MADRID, March 17. (CulturaOcio) –

The Flash currently recording their sixth season in Vancouver, and now some new set photos for the filming showed the return of a key character: good Luck.

Photos taken Canadagraphs, indicate that good Luck will return in episode 18 the sixth season of ” The Flash. Sprinter, which first appeared in the fifth season of the series starring Grant Gustin. At the premiere of the sixth season, shows that Computer Flash looking for real good Luck to catch after a few scams.

Created by Joshua Williamson and Carmine Di Giandomenico in The Flash Rebirth in 2016, the villain was presented under the title August Heart. Colleague and friend Barry in the Police Central city both are United in their tragic past: the murder of Barry’s mother and brother Aug. After the storm the Speed Force in the laboratory of the Department of police, August discovers that he also developed the same powers as the Flash.

To help August to cope with their new abilities Barry says his identity superhero and start suit for the new sprinter. While the investigation continues into the murder of his brother, August uses his powers to help Barry stop the others that also they won super speed. But, suddenly, a new villain appears, referring to himself as Luck, killing the new sprinters. When the Prime suspect in the murder of his brother, August, killed good Luck, Barry realizes that his friend is actually an enemy.

“After several months of searching for sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer), finds out about their location and finally meets face to face with the missing. However, sue wants to go home with his family, but on the contrary, leads to Ralph adventures. Iris (Candice Patton) is dealing with an entirely new problem, while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers potentially dangerous trusted source” reads an official description of the film the next episode what gives The CWcalled ‘When Ralph met sue’.