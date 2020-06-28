OMG! Ashley Benson is working with his friend G-Eazy in his new album

Rumors about the relationship between actress Ashley Benson and singer G-Eazy in the end, was confirmed, and now the couple decides, confirming his attitude to work times in the last album G-Eazy.

Just like his ex-girlfriends, Face Delevingne, actress Ashley Benson also dabbled in the music world, and his current partner was able to convince her to cooperate in one of the songs from the new album: ‘Everything’s Strange Here’.

ASHLEY BENSON AND G-EAZY SHOWING OFF HIS NEW COLLABORATION MUSIC

Old hero ‘Pretty Little Liars’ next to the singer in the theme “All The Things You’re Searching For”, which is already available on Spotify and Apple Music.

WHAT ARE ASHLEY BENSON AND G-EAZY, THUS, CONFIRMED YOUR NOVEL?

If you have any doubts about the nature of the relationship that exists between two stars, in the last few weeks have been completed, despejarlas: both were spotted in Los Angeles, and a few days ago Ashley Benson (one of the Actresses most beloved by fans ‘PLL) he offered to go with her to the wedding of her sister Shaylene held in the strictest confidence and with a small group of people because of the current crisis from the coronavirus.