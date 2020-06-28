Original gift Russell Crowe pairs of newlyweds

Show business • APR 8. 2020 – 10:26 AM

Actor Russell Crowe couldn’t make it in March last year, at his daughter’s wedding one of my best friends is an expert on reptiles Steve Irwin who died in 2006 when filming a documentary, after the fish attack stripe.

Unlike other couples that have filed their plans to go through the altar before the pandemic of the modern young Bindi Irwin and now my husband is Chandler-Powell decided to get married in a more intimate ceremony, which took place at the Zoo in Australia, which is owned by his family, and there were only three people for preventive measures that are implemented throughout the country in order to stop the dramatic expansion of the coronavirus.

Although Russell was not present, he wanted to have a detail with the suitors, forcing them to achieve the Fig tree, Port Jackson: a kind of tree native to Australia that can reach thirty meters, and that the couple can see to evolve together.

Now they were over the task to find out through social networks in the emotional gift that they did translator the occasion of the 56th birthday.

“Happy birthday @russellcrowe. You’ll always be a part of our family. Although we currently can’t see us, we will give the arms of a beautiful Fig tree that regalaste, and we will be thinking about you. I hope he is in a wonderful day”, wanted Bindi to your account from Instagram, the message accompanying the photo, which poses smiling next to a tree.

In addition, to maintain a close relationship with children, his late friend, the hero of “Gladiator” has been cooperating for many years from a zoo, to which he devoted most of his life, and in 2006 he was appointed to lead the funeral, at which he gave his gratitude publicly.