Production Flash film has been postponed for coronavirus

One of the upcoming movies of the Expanded Universe of DC Comics (DCEU) was supposed to start shooting in April, because they detained the Flash movie as the result of a global pandemic caused by a coronavirus.

The film is a continuation DCEU starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen however, the role in the film “League of Justice’ Zack Snyder.

While not much is known about the film, the recent emergence of the Flash in the Arrowverse Miller confirmed that the version of DCEU takes its name from the superhero inspired part of his version performed by Grant Gustin.

It was assumed that the Flash movie will start pre-production next month. Version for the big screen, was stopped in development for many years.

Although 2019 ended up being a big year with the incentive for a film with the official release date is announced and the Director, Andy Muschietti. Before him, many Directors joined the project for many years, including writers ‘Spider-Man: the Return” John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

In addition, some of the jokes Miller that the film creates “multiverse speed“now do not know almost anything about the plot.

However, the recent outbreak of coronavirus was postponed for almost all projects, television and film that Warner Bros. it was in production. Does this influence or not ‘The Flash’ is unknown.

The fact that the arrested Flash movie you learn, the stunt coordinator, Eunice Huthart, who said that “I was supposed to start in late April, early may“.

With the release date is July 1, 2022, in the end, install, Flash, video, and expected, that he began to write at some point in 2020.