Rick Cosnett (‘The Flash’), shows that he is gay in Instagram post: “I promised to live my truth every day”

Rick Cosnett used Valentine’s day to love yourself a little more. “Hello everyone… dramatic pause. Oh, I’m gay”. So begins his little speech at the latest post in Instagram. “I wanted it to supierais because I promised myself to live my truth every day, and sometimes it’s hard to do when you have all these things from your subconscious that you know of his childhood, society and life in General. There you wear. I’m sure most already know, Yes. And… That’s all I wanted to say”without ceasing to smile with happiness at any moment.

Australian actor, best known for her interpretation of the Eddie Thawne on ‘The Flash’in Wes Maxfield in Chronic vampíricas’ and Elijah Harper in “Quantico’. As an interesting detail: the actor, a cousin of Hugh Grant.

The best day you can

This is very good news that it has made public administration. In addition, on Valentine’s day. The film has already had over 1,800 comments in support of the actor, when he wrote these words. Comrades of ‘The Flash’, as candice Patton Danielle Panabaker or, in particular, has already shown his support in the comments of the post.

Your character in ‘The Flash’ is the police detective in Central city and is one of the allies, and The Flash and his team. Has a strange relationship with Professor Zoom, being frames key character. Appeared in the first season as one of the main charactersbeing invited to the second and third. The series has been renovated to a seventh season.