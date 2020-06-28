Today is a fun Day of Pride LGTBIQ 2020! 10 phrases in order to celebrate Pride

International Day Pride LGTBIQ is celebrated annually on 28 June to celebrate the StoneWall riots, that this is the beginning of the claims team all LGTB and organises a varied programme of events, reivindicativas, culture and leisure that this year due the global pandemic of coronavirus are virtual.

For many years there were a lot of stars and celebrities worldwide, which used a speaker in the MEDIA that is visible to this social group. Below we show you a selection 10 phrases with which you could spend the day of ‘Gay’:

– “How to be a woman, how to be a minority, ethnic or tribal, religious, to be LGBT does not make you less of a man” – Hillary Clinton

– “If a man looks at me and is afraid. You feel that you have lost, you feel that you do not want, that you know what you like, what are you going to find your website, your family will love you and that you are going to fulfill his dream” – Javier Calvo, known for his work with partner Javier Ambrossi ‘All Javis’

– “I am a homosexual. How and why this unnecessary questions. What you want to know why my eyes are green” – Jean Genet

– “I am proud that became one of the first in the Cabinet, a werewolf loud and clear.” – K. D. Lang

– “I think to be in love with my girlfriend is one of the reasons why I’m so happy these days, and these words flew from my mouth, it’s a real miracle” – Cara Delevingne

– “Although I never use this word, the correct term for my orientation is ‘bi’. And I think that bisexuality is not something you choose, it’s a fact. That Yes, I chose to live exclusively homosexual relations” – Cynthia Nixon

– “If we cannot now end our differences, to live that the world is a place suitable for them” – John F. Keneddy

– “There is nothing wrong to sleep with someone sex. People should be free from sex” – Elton John

– “I had to fight to be myself and to be respected. How to evaluate a man who was born in? Was not studied to be a lesbian. Nobody teaches, I was born this way, and I from the moment that I opened my eyes” – Chavela Vargas

– “Those who found the value of the call to mobilize for participation, inspire a movement, a movement which I used to experience less than it is now; companies with visible, powerful, organized, peaceful and loving, which demands full equality, full protection and security measures, and we are in compliance with the law. We do not want no less than any other American” – Lady Gaga