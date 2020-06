A few weeks ago we had a mouthful of water with Breakfast Paula Instagram (which you can see in our gallery). Since then, we have not done more than innovation in the first meal of the day, we now have much more time, and we refused coffee only between the passages in the editorial. And, as a rule, know how much famouswe have collected all Breakfast is richer, Instagram effect they say, we won the hearts.

What’s your favorite?