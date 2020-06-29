Adriana Lima violates her fiance, Metin Hara

Adriana Lima and Metin Hara no longer a couple. Supermodel from Brazil, 37 years old, and a writer, steamroom, 36, tore after one and a half years of Dating shows People. The last time it was possible to observe, as a couple, the Council was at the end of October, when he shared with his followers the images in new York city, dummy. “The true courage of a man is to love their scars”, – he wrote, attaching a picture of it.

Just the date, the model has made an important decision to hang up the wings, as a model of Victoria’s Secret, after nearly 20 years on the podium. Without contener emotions at parting, adriana starred image quality with unprecedented still could not avoid the tears. Maybe these tears are saying the same time employees have experienced.

The couple met in the summer of 2017, and was photographed for the first time in July of the same year, the kisses and the hands on Board the yacht in Bodrum, Turkey. Since then, adriana and Hara had no problems to society, their love, especially a writer, who showed very active on social networks.

“‘If you’re in your bed and I on mine, one of us is in the wrong place’ exactly a year Ago that I met you and you became the happiest person on earth. Happy birthday, my angel. My wife is smart, my sanctuary… I’m on the way home,” was the romantic words of the writer, his then bride on the occasion of the first anniversary of their wedding. Images that still remain on your profile on Instagram, despite the fact that adriana has no traces of this connection.

Now, with new projects, personal and professional, in Brazil still use the most important thing in your life, her two daughters: Valentina and Sienna. “My love, my life, my reason to live. Family is the bond stronger, without judgment. Thank you my angels for the happiness they bring into my life. Mother is the most happy,” – wrote recently model.