Barbara Palvin, the new “angel” Victoria’s Secret

In just two years Victoria’s Secret he saw two angels, in the old hung her wings. First was Alessandra Ambrosio after the parade company of lingerie in 2017, a year later, adriana Lima, to the same, but much more emotional, because the brand paid tribute to in the same way to slow it down, which was his home for 19 years.

The company has already started hands to the work to try to find models that can fill the void that is left after a Brazilian. Just a few hours ago, signed, confirmed her new angel: Barbara Palvin. The message that it has changed a frenzy among their fans who welcomed the company’s decision to rebuild their tops of the most known.













“I don’t know where to start, but I’ll try: I never thought that would happen, and the results exceeded all my expectations. I am very happy to announce that I’m officially a Victoria’s Secret angel! Thank you for believing in me. There were times I left my own thoughts I frenaran and it was hard to tear myself away from them, but my family, my team, ed and all at the Victoria’s Secret has always been there to support me and comfort me. I am proud to introduce in Hungary, and, most importantly, all of this in a new Chapter of my life. Many thanks to all in the new,” wrote the model in your profile on Instagram, a publication that will have more than 1.8 million “likes” in just three hours.

Palvin, 25, returned to the ranks of the company last year. But his official debut in 2012, when he began to appear in company catalogues and on their parade, which was held in new York. This city was a witness appearance of Hungarian in the exhibition, which was held in November last year, the participation, which was very known to fans as the top, which has more than 11 million followers on Instagram, as a brand.













For seven years the company has offered Barbara a chance to become an angel, but refused because I didn’t want to associate early in his career mark. During this period, young people had to decide several critical observations on its physical root cover that was photographed for “Sports Illustrated’. First posed for the famous publication swimsuits, users online they called him “fat” for no reason, and not silent. “Wow! I have a lot of criticisms that say that I’m fat. Well, though not as flacucha, as when I was 18, but I don’t think, to be Proud of”, – he said to silent lips.

Signing for Victoria’s Secret, Palvin joins the twelve angels, who have a contract which involves their participation in shows, advertising campaigns and promotions-candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, Sara Sampaio, Martha hunt and Stella Maxwell, Jasmine tookes, lais Ribeiro, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk , Josephine Skriver, and Taylor hill.





Barbara rejected in 2012 to become an angel, because I didn’t want to link the beginning of her career lingerie









