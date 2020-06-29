Cátcher the Bay, which makes part of the 60 Tiles Toronto | the BAT.

Young Mexican Alejandro kirk was included in the initial membership of 60 players, Tiles Toronto, making Spring Training 2.0, starting from 1 July. In cátcher tijuanense very close debuted in the MLB.
Kirk, just 21 years old, pulse won his place in the roster of 60, as anticipated, to the suspension of the first Spring Training in mid-February, was hitting .500 (8-4) to go away from home and two races produced in eight games and without a kick.
So that the Blue Jays gave the continuation of this jovenazo border service, which has three years of experience in the German Leagues, where the average total .315 with 17 homeruns and 101 CP in 151 matches. Notice that he never played for a Class In the safe.
The #Bluejays‘initial Player Pool includes the top prospects NAT Pearson, Jordan Groshans, Alex mana, Simeon woods Richardson and Alexander kirk.
Still possible Austin Martin is added when signed.
— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson)
June 28, 2020
Group starting player Tile Toronto consists of the following players:
* Starting right:
Chase Anderson
Anthony Bass
A. J. Cole
Rafael Dolis
Wilmer Font
Sam Gaviglio
Ken Giles
Thomas Hatch
Elvis Luciano
Alec Manage
Julian Merryweather
Justin Miller
Patrick Murphy
Joe Murray
NAT Pearson
Hector Perez
Jake Petricka
Sean Reid-Foley
Tanner Roark
Jordan Romano
Matt Shoemaker
Trent Thornton
You Tays
Jacob Waguespack
Simeon Woods Richardson
Shun Yamaguchi
T. J.’s Past.
Some Blue Jays prospects on the 60-pool:
RHP Nate Pearson
SS Jordan Groshans
RHP Simeon woods-Richardson
C Alexander Kirk
RHP Alec Manage
LHP Anthony Kay
RHP Joe Murray
RHP Thomas hatch
OF Forrest Wall
SS Kevin Smith
INF Santiago of the Spine
(There’s still room for Austin Martin) https://t.co/OER5WyWv6v
— Link (@Linc1005)
June 29, 2020
* Launchers-handed users:
Travis Bergen
Ryan Borucki
Anthony Kay
Brian Moran
Thomas Pannone
Hyun-Jin Ryu
* Recipients:
Riley Adams
Danny Jansen
Caleb Joseph
Alexander Kirk
Reese McGuire.
#Bluejays Non-roster invitations to the 60-man include prospects Simeon woods-Richardson, Alek Manoah, Jordan Groshans, Alexander kirk as well as two open spots… (Austin Martin?) https://t.co/QLNHS0DwsW
— PrideInBlue (@prideinblueTO)
June 28, 2020
* Players in the Field:
Because Bichette
Cavan Biggio
Andy Burns
Brandon Drury
Santiago Of The Spine
Jordan Groshans
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Joe Panik
Travis Show
Kevin Smith
Ruben Tejada
Rowdy Tellez.
* Gardeners:
Anthony Alford
Jonathan Davis
Derek Fisher
Randal Grichuk
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Teoscar Hernandez
Billy McKinney
Forrest Wall.