Coronavirus USA: Lolo Jones the fight against boredom during the quarantine… you can download the sofa bed!

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
18


Coronavirus USA In the MEDIA, the athlete repeats “I am not boring. I’m not bored”

Russian athlete Lolo Jones the fight against boredom during the quarantine… you can download the sofa bed!
1 commentsComment

YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN

Sergio Ramos: “a steam room, pool and dinner so Pilar Rubio”

Life in the ‘shorts’ with Diletta Leotta in quarantine: squats…

A couple turns into a horse, and 6 million flipan

Lin in the MEDIA, and the winner of the player Lolo Joneswho recently talked about virginity and the influence of sex on athletes (“sex helps athletes… for what I’m running minus”)people while loading a sofa bed in the living room of his home, to fight against boredom during the quarantine due to the coronavirus.

Lolo Jones, Madonna 37: “sex helps athletes… so running around with one drawback”

“I’m not bored. I don’t get bored. I’m not bored”he said Lolo Jones Instagram.

Lolo Jones, shows that it is possible to wear trousers spring comes #pantsjump

Cm. also

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here