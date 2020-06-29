Eiza Gonzalez is still derrochando sensuality in bikini, cobalt blue in the summer of love with Timothée Chalamet

Actress Eiza Gonzalez and actor Timothée Chalamet you continue to live the most passionate love, summer vacation in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

A group of images paparazzi the couple was went straight days in his hot scenes, romantic, enjoying the sun and beach Paradise resort in the Baja California Peninsula.

Since 2013 actress and star of Latin America who have managed to make a career and drive your way to Hollywood that allowed her to have contact with the most well-known male characters from the world of show business international.

Gestures of affection was hot the love between hero ‘Lady Bird’ from 24 years and in Mexico, the 30-year-old “Baby Driver’that small swimwear was pleased with himself, his great body full of curves.

Photo/Daily Mail

On the second day of image capture Eiza was all the attention her boyfriend on the pool, where based passionately. The actress wore, and this time the bikini is yellow, what is emphasized in his tanning body and your stomach is very flat.

Photo/Daily Mail

Photos with a romantic partner known only two months, which Chalamet after starring in the break-up with his ex-girlfriend Lily-rose Depp, daughter johnny Depp, actor, Hollywood after two years of romantic relationship, told Daily Mail”.

Eiza Gonzalez, it seems that the woman who won the heart from the talented American actor.

Photo/Daily Mail

Roman, who is just starting Eiza González

During the summer holidays Eiza Gonzalez dressed in a bikini in electric blue cobalt with small rufles in braproject modern in his hair decorated with a few clinejas that protected your hair from the adverse water.

Photo/Daily Mail

The looks and hugs to multiply the fun on the beach, while the actress was surrounded and kissed Timothée is very delicate.

Fun included taking selfies from the Mexican actress, who picked up his phone and provocative poses, including photos.

Photo/Daily Mail

Eiza González is an actress who began her dizzying mileage after you start training at the Education Center Art school Televisa, as was discovered by the same manufacturer, the famous Mexican band RBD, told Vanity Fair.

After roles in TV shows, on the screen girl, Mexicanthe path to Hollywood starts with her mother in new York to study at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Already not strange that Eiza gonzález is with large numbers of characteristics, wear sexy clothes designers who emphasize its stylized drawing.

This impact in the case that it should be regarded as JLo Bayin comparison, his talent and his evolution dramatical Hollywood diva from the Bronx.

