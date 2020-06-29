Few weeks alone for coronavirus, a woman fell off a cliff in happy to pose for pictures

(Photo: Instagram)

In social isolation pandemic Covid-19 was the reason that people sit burdened with the stress to stay home. Therefore, when a person has the ability to go out, she is trying to use the lost time. Yeah, I tried Olesya Suspitsynathat fell off a cliff in Turkey after the government of that country announced low rates of infection at the end of last week.

According to the authorities, Suspitsyna in 31, originally from Kazakhstanhe died next to a girl who was taking photos near the cliff, in the centre of the Spa town Antalyain particular, in Duden Parkin the South-Western part of the country.

Chronicle, the facts described that the young woman decided, what would you do photos posing on the edge of the abyss with waterfalls of the web page in the background. However, to do this you will have to go through the fence. After that I managed this goal, his feet a radio transmitter with grasshe lost his balance and fell from a height of about 35 meters.

Before this terrible moment, the girlfriend, whose identity is not known, is called emergency serviceswho are forced to resort to local rescuers to raise the woman’s body out of the water. According to police, the Turkish family, the fact of the matter is that it was crash. It should be noted that the government has not raised quarantine.

According to reports Daily MailOlesya worked the guidance of the Bureau in the Turkish city of all the last five years indeed, his connection with natural beauty the country was so deep that even now how to describe it “Paradise”.

For their next of kin, “Olesya was the man is smart and interesting.. She set goals and actually did,” – said relative media Kazakhs. A girl he also said that that his desire more to live in Turkey, which made.

Body Olesya Suspitsyna, said the Turkish authorities will be delivered from this country Kazakhstan on Saturday, in order to be he was buried in his hometown, Kostanay, in the following days.

Zone, Suspitsyna died in one of the travel websites Turkey. These waterfalls are located in the southern province of Turkey and was attended by around 700.000 tourists every year.

Panorama Turkey Covid-19

In accordance with the count held The Johns Hopkins University, Turkey it the seventh country the highest number of cases coronavirus in the worldas it exceeded 120.204. In addition, the number of deaths Thursday night was 3.174.

On Monday this week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his government is working in the development a detailed plan in order to relax limitations for to stop the spread of the novel coronavirusbut be warned that it is very likely that confinamientos weekend continue to the end Ramadanthe Muslim Holy month, in late may.

In a message broadcast on television on the national level, after soaking weekly meetings from the Cabinet of Ministers, Prime Minister Erdogan said that curfew this week begins Friday, may 1.

In addition, the Vice-President of the bath consider the recommendations Council Covid-19 country to decide “what steps will be taken in what areas and in what period of time”Erdogan said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that they carry out plans to pick up compensatory measures in the early stages. (Photo: Pavel Golovkin/Satellite Reuters)

The Chairman announced, measures against decrease in the number of deaths and infections, a day in the country. On Monday, Turkish officials announced that 95 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest since April 11.

In the day, Erdogan said, Turkey will send personal protective equipment in the United States to help in the fight against the outbreak. So, on Tuesday I flew military aircraft, which delivered masks N-95costumes special protection, disinfectant, goggles and mask protection.

The President did not provide information about the amount of equipment that was sent and has not indicated if Turkey sell or give a computer. But he stressed that the government had sent in advance medical equipment in In 55 countries “with The Balkans and Africa“.

