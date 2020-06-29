Flash-Ezra Miller got a new costume after appearance in the Arrowverse

In the Extended Universe of DC is currently on hiatus, because after the crossover movies like “Batman V Superman: Down of Justice’, in Justice League ” or “Suicide Squad’, it was decided to make a film alone, which was better, but one of the heroes that I doubted whether he would be able to come back, it was the flash that has already been debunked, and it seems that the new suit the Flash Ezra Miller.

One of the biggest surprises that brought us in the past, crossover ‘Crisis on Infinite Erarths’ was the emergence of Ezra Miller Barry Allen, something that surprised many because it was not confirmed nor Cameo DCEU, but this phenomenon was confirmed that the actor still stand with paper Flash.

With the help of social networking, artist Andy POONwhere the task of art Arrowverse has shared new idea on a new suit the Flash Ezra Miller, which leaves a little to the side-the type of reinforcement used and gives additional accents of gold, as a mixture of the costume Grant Gustin with Ezra.

“My updated Flash-Ezra Miller in a simplified costume DCEU 2.0. You’ve seen his cameo in the Crisis crossover?”

Although it was noted that the film ” the Lamp does not become a reality, which has a release date July 1, 2022where we will see the adaptation of the comic ‘Fm’but with some changes, so maybe we will see a battle between the Atlanteans and ?????????? since Batman is much more brutal.