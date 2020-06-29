Ho99o9 and Travis Barker joined the Black Power Live concert

A few hours ago, are already available on YouTube, quickly certificate Ho99o9 are invited this Saturday at the festival virtual Black Power Live. The Duo rap-rock attended special Travis Barker of Blink-182.

The group took the opportunity to interpret for the first time live two new topics, ‘Christopher Dorner’ and ‘Pray Or Prey”, which was released a few days before, and the version of “Big Takeover’ by Bad Brains.

“We need to fight for justice, end racism and police brutality to move forward in all possible ways, every little thing helps”he said the group about their participation.

The festival consisted of the founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, as a master and said performances of Michael Devonté Hynes (to.k.on. Blood Orange), Doja Cat, Kamasi Washington, Vagabon, Denzel Curry and others.

Here you can watch the video below: