“Hotel” Essence ” – this is the best hotel in Mexico: World Travel Awards

“The hotel is in Fact’ this is the best hotel in Mexico, according to the World Travel Awards (WTA). This unique trading-a luxury hotel located in the heart of Paradise, Riviera Maya beach, Xpu – Ha, a place away from the big resorts.

WTA), whose members consisted of experts in the hospitality industry, including the world Council of Travel and Tourism, he said, once again in this new complex, which previously was a personal refuge from the Italian Princess.

Today, thanks to the update, the “Hotel” Point ” is an exclusive enclave, who scored the stars who are looking for relax and tranquility, in a space that will satisfy the highest demands.

Offers 40 Deluxe rooms, three villas and two penthouse arropados through the jungle and sand virgin XPU Ha. The former manor with a size of 20 hectares, located between Tulum and Playa del Carmen, and is one of the few on the coast of the Riviera Maya, which has several development services.

Each of the apartments has a terrace with views of the garden or the Caribbean sea.

The use of each room and Villa change. In the first case, can be up to three people, while the Villa can accommodate up to eight people. The price of each depends on the time of year and ranges from 775 USD and 3,800 USD per night, depending on the type of accommodation chosen.

Among the honorary guests of this hotel are equipped with a model at the global level as Bella Hadid, Gisele Bundchen, Alexa Chung and adriana Lima. In addition, the stars of film and television, making it a safe place for stars.

