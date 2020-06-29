“I played very badly, I did a lot of damage”: Ingrid Coronado spoke of up to five years, the gap with Fernando plot, for which he was attacked

Ingrid Coronado and Fernando phase confirmed your squad in may 2015 (Instagram)

What I wanted to sound like the set of rumors from a few months ago, in the end it was confirmed in may 2015: Ingrid Coronado and Fernando Solar was no longer a couple.

Roman speakers, it was announced in July 2008, was unexpected because I knew about plans he had to marry another woman, when in the middle of transferring Will joy let me know about their work, and following the arrival of their first child.

The story seemed out of a fairy tale because for many years lived romance in full: in 2011, received for the second child and in 2012, they got married in an intimate ceremony.

But in the same year married, he got the message that cimbraría their relationship: From the Sun was was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer.

They announced their romance in 2008

Led started treatment, and Ingrid was at his side.

Crowned in 2015 showed that it was already done that could of the episode, which soon announced to restore it.

However, the relationship between them was torn and in may 2015, each for its part, confirmed his unit and told his story.

Began a series of attacks on Ingrid because accused that is not accompanied by a Sun in his fight against the disease.

In the program “Give joy” in July 2008, they showed their attitude and the fact that they are parents (CUARTOSCURO)

He soon learned that they claimed a legal battle, as On the site it did not work, I would have him ordered pension Ingrid.

In the end, last year Solar was assured that he was in the world with Ingrid.

And five years after a painful break-up, which earned him many blowsIngrid said a few days ago in the program Today about how it at this stage.

“When people are doing is insulting, attacking, judging others, and those who definitely are in it for themselves, because people do not have the ability to wound your soul, you’re the only one able to do it. Although, when I have all this violence, Yes, of course, influenced me, so I played very badly, I did a lot of damage, but helped me”

Got married in 2012 and in 2015 they were from each other (Cuartoscuro)

Ingrid insisted that the people that have attacked and still do, should know that it’s not helping. “Even if you don’t want to admit to consciously doing what they feel guilty when we feel guilty, even in situations in which it applies”.

Despite the fact that it was a difficult time for her, Ingrid, she said, passing through these difficult times, because I turned her into the woman she is today.

“These are challenges that life has placed me and couldn’t with me, in the end, you know part of the history that has occurred over the past eight years “- he explained.

Ingrid became the object of criticism and attacks on the network (screenshot)

“They don’t know what I felt, what I lived, what I went through, so I can be here and say thank you to all and each of the things that took place during those 8 years because I became a woman, now that I am more proud of.”

Although in recent years Ingrid and Sunny had a small objection because the presenter assured that their children got infected Corey at the same time she noted that we are not talking about this disease, it seems that the relationship between the peace and quiet.

During a visit to Ventaneando Ingrid said that doesn’t have a lot to talk to him, but if she said that her ex will be fine, especially for the fact that their condition affects children.

He admitted that had very bad critics (Photo: Ingrid Coronado/Youtube.)

Always positive

Away from television, and Ingrid, now a youtuber and a writer.

On his account Instagram, as a rule, share the positive news for its followers, but also stopped to see more of their emotional intimacy, because he decided that he felt that it was depression after quarantine because of the epidemic COVID-19.

