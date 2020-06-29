Lucia, San Antonio, the bride’s Marc Marquez, who triumphed on the catwalks

Marc Marquez is already a world champion and already has his sixth world championship in Moto GP. Among the congratulations that he received, and his bride Lucia Rivera. “I am very proud of you,” he wrote in his account Instagram.

Yes, it’s Lucy Rivera



A young man of 21, was photographed next to the pilot for the first time in February of this year, and since then the pair has generated huge media interest. But Lucia knows that it is so littlebecause his family has several well-known names such: her mother is a model and actress Blanca Romero and his adoptive father, the bullfighter Cayetano Rivera, which inherited the name (his biological father is a model that died when she was a child, and from which, today, keeps nothing).

The sleeping Lucy, as she herself admitted in an interview, and in 2016, was to become a Victoria’s Secret angeland the truth is that, step by step, what to give start in the fashion industry, his goal is not out to I do the impossible. The girl already desfilado on the best podiums in our country, was the role in the advertising campaigns hands from brands such as Adidas, Pull&Bear, the English Court or Women’s Secretand is an Ambassador for the company, as Anekke. There were also covers of magazines such as “Woman ” Today” or “way of Life” and collaborated in publishing ‘Vogue Spain’ or ‘In Style’.

Your way, however, not only at the national level. Was held in new York city, which was fichada for the prestigious Agency Elite Model Management (what’s in your briefcase said, with heavy weights in a model like Linda Evangelista, Alessandra Ambrosio, adriana Lima or Gisele Bündchen), and more recently also in Paris, the leadership of the Metropolitan M Management. The capital city Paris, in fact, it’s practically a second home for her, because she was not moved there on a permanent a few months before to meet with Marquez. The Agency in Germany, Munich Models.

His work, in spite of everything that makes her life is in constant motion because of the demands on his schedule, and many tourists that it entails. Two days ago, when the boy suffered in aparatosa drop in training-free from Thailand, and Lucy was just participating in parades Gran Canaria, Fashion, Warm.

Its growing popularity, according to social networks: Instagram, which shares, above all, his professional work and performs expert, the collection of 130,000 followers. As for his relationship with Marquez, though in the near future to make official his advances, it seems that swimming in the wind. The girl already went to see him in chains and this summer they both shared on Instagram some photos romantic getaway what did they do to land, the pilot, Catalonia.