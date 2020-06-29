Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) and Grant Gustin (Flash) pay a tribute to Stephen amell before the end of ‘Arrow’

SPOILER alert!

*This article reveals important details of the last episode ‘Crisis in the Lands of the Infinite’

After the premiere all the series belonging to Arrowverso as “Legends of Tomorrow’, ‘Supergirl’, or ‘The Flash’, has remained a distant memory for detail that was the character ‘Arrow’, played by Stephen amell, who was the founder of this universe on TV in 2012.

After the tragic end of the crossover ‘Crisis on the Land, the Endless’ characters ‘The Flash’ and ‘Supergirl’, Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist, who wanted to say goodbye, Oliver Queen and his translator.

“Stephen started it all” I thought Melissa Benoist in the TV Guide “and the legacy that left behind amazing. Almost we had our own ‘Justice League’ on TV, the universe is huge, and he always commanded. So will be different without him, as will vary to adjust the story without his character and not all people who took part in ‘Arrow'”.

Both parties worked with Stephen amell in many cases, including their own series and different scenes taking place in the universe. But if there is someone that she is accompanied almost from the very beginning, Grant Gustin who, after a second season of ‘Arrow’ was the next to start with his own solo series in 2014.

“Stephen has always been so good with me personally, and the world in General is Definitely… he was the leader of Arrowverso, and I don’t want to take this place. They will be less”confessed the actor.

With the disappearance of its main character comes the end of ‘Arrow’ after 8 seasons. On Tuesday, January 28, will be released in the U.S. a special two-hour farewell, and only then, the latest game in the series.

What now?

Although it all started with the character of the Boom will not end with him, when it was launched at the end of the series. Was created a spin-off of ‘Green Arrow and The Canaries’and a series of “Superman” is on the way.

Next seasons ‘Supergirl’ from Melissa Benoist and other series Arrowverso will be the first without Oliver Queen. Despite all this, Stephen amell, does not exclude the return in the future.

In the meantime, we just have to enjoy the last episode of ‘Arrow’ and return educational Emily BETT Rickards as felicity to close this Chapter.