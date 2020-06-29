Neymar and Noah Sáez: 13 brides, which left the Brazilian forward in your life | PHOTOGRAPHY France

Neymar perhaps in a new relationship, and then what model malagueña Noa Sáez to publish a photo next to a football player of Brazil in Barcelona and later in nightclub city, a number of former colleagues ‘Ney’ in Barcelona.

Rumors are beginning more and as a result, we present all the ‘brides’ of the offender in the “Canarinha’. With Bruna Marquezine, the girlfriend for many years, until the current Spanish Noa Sáez, which is part of their idea of the “Old Continent”.

Neymar did not play in the weekend with PSG and, thus, the striker went to town in Catalonia, to talk, have a few drinks and relax in the country he loves.

► Neymar with a new ‘partner’: Noa Sáez, a model that came out with him in Barcelona

► Never seen before: a magnificent lion, the fire, to walk on the roof of the new stadium Students [VIDEO]

► What happened to Franco? Eyes purple Armani, which has caused concern in the River

► Neymar returned to Barcelona: travel castle and to the feast with Arthur and the “toiss’