Romantic dresses with coats Hilary Duff to give the ‘Yes I want’

Hilary Duff she married surprise at the end of the week. The singer gave a ‘Yes, want’ and Matthew Komayour partner for two years and has a daughter aged up to a year. On your second wedding, the actress decided to celebrate their link in strict seclusion at his home in Los Angeles with his family and close friends.

A special day that barely leaked information, but as you know, the secret bride: it dress. There was one actress who has shared with his followers Instagram a photograph in which poses with her husband and year car decorated with typical cans and flowers and phrases 'Just Married' (The newlyweds).













For the wedding, the bride chose a simple and impressive design white Jenny Packhamone of my favorite designers Kate Middleton. The actress was sleek and a-line dress in a minimalist style, built in crepe Georgette that I have a beautiful cutout on the back and layer just a thin tail.

The item that is better able to assess video published today in the journal 'Vogue' in which the actress explains the choice. "I talked to my stylist and we saw a lot of designers, but we both agreed on Jenny. This dress that I feel very comfortable, and that's all dreamed about"says Duff.













Translator from ‘What dreams are made of”, he added with a glint in his eyes that was new shoulders “whew!” what she wanted. “I knew I wanted something modern and simple, it’s clean,” he says. Opinion, from which he graduated with headband pearlone of the accessories of the season, and makeup is very natural.

This design is reminiscent of Jenny Packham, will inevitably lead to Tom Ford which led Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet of the award “Oscar” in 2012. In oscarizada actress was crowned as one of the best dressed this edition in a white dress with asymmetrical neckline and coat, a detail that became a trend, which won Queen Letizia and Karlie Klossthat coincided with the same dress from Stella McCartney. Also in April Ivanka Trump joined the fashion design of the ‘midi’ in pink color Alex Perry in what looks like a wedding dress Hilary.

Gwyneth Paltrow in a dress by Tom Ford at the ceremony of the award “Oscar” in 2012

(Doug Peters / GTRES)






























