San Remo: Diletta Leotta: “the Wrath to dinner with Mourinho, and I took a beer with Cristiano”

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
14


In San Remo “The wrath to dinner with Mourinho because Ronaldo is chicken breast and salad”

Diletta Leotta to present
Diletta Leotta to present the Festival in San Remo 2020
Instagram (@dilettaleotta)

Diletta Leottathe journalist in DAZN and leading to The festival in San Remopresented in the magazine ‘Chi’ anger dinner with Mourinho and then get a beer with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Diletta Leotta and Cristiano Ronaldo go from laughter to “Siuuuu!”: CR7 through its origin

“Who elegira between Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo? Anger at dinner with Mourinho because Ronaldo is chicken breast and salad. And after dinner, anger with Ronaldo to get a beer, but without gluten”, the answer to former swimmer Diletta Leotta in ‘Chi’.

Diletta Leotta, behind the scenes: Naked your celebration Calcium

In meditica journalist confes that “in Poland there was a poster in my room, brad pitt. A dream that once again Jennifer aniston”.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here