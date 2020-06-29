Secret account Instagram Lionel Messi: he disappeared for a moment and exploded with memes and theories more stupid, or Matthew?

“Happy Day of our Motherland!”. The message may 25 in Argentina, attaching your photo with t-shirt of the national team, was the last of posteo Lionel Messi in Instagram. Collected about two million “Like”. Hours after account disappeared for almost two hours, and we are led to the mystery…

Wednesday-astro, 32, was not official information. And afloraron various theories. Was it by choice? Or it was blocked by some message controversial? What is hackearon? What was the omission a mistake? At that time, the account Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of the attacker “Barcelona” and the Argentina national team were active, more than 12 million followers.

Here, media Argentina, Spain and around the world were made to echo the situation of hypotheses, more or stupid. In social networks, where they explode memes, many of you have noticed, in the gospel of Matthew, the second child of the couple (between Thiago and Kira) as possible reasons for the fall in the account. What’s more his antics, which allowed should fanatics is Legion, almost to the height of your father?

Messi was the TT on Twitter. “MATEO Messi stole the mobile phone of the father, and that he may delete your account Instagram. We have no evidence, but there is no doubt”wrote Metro from the Mountain. “Eyes that he was already lying on the account Messi in Instagram,” wrote another user (Stefan Fulanito), near photo trucada child showing thumb.

The media in Spain were made the echo of the event

There were those who said that Cristiano Ronaldo as the culprit at the moment. “Cristiano Ronaldo seeing that Messi has closed his account in Instagram, and that he won the contest fans”, signed another, adding photos, Portuguese laughing defeat.

Captain the blaugrana, and White-all showed activity in Instagram, where you have more than 152 million followers, and she spent almost 600 publications. It shows situation of your family life and routine, and also concern issues of a career in football. Also the invoice: in 2018, each posteo sponsor of the offender on display worth $ 500,000.

How to work, to his return to activity after the peak of the crisis coronavirus in Spain (Barcelona, the leader of the championship of Spain will play before Mallorca weekend June 12), Messi became sofocón virtual. Who was the culprit?

THE BEST MEMES OF THE FALL THE ACCOUNT OF MESSI

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The defender received a serious injury: should be out of surgery and will miss the remainder of the season

Lice Lopez scored the errors that he made in MS Bielsa in 2002 and was reminded that day that her Kevin Johansen