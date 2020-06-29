Stars having fun on Halloween

Heidi Klum is back in order to be the Queen of Halloween. The German model has become a kind of continuation of the Bionic suit that in combination prostheses, silicones of metal components and wires, which gave a finish and intimidating. To make your celebration of Halloween, your husband, Tom Kaulitz, she is accompanied by astronaut dress bloody.













Those who try to refute the model is Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, which was clear various outfits to night, I’m afraid. The most famous was the suit The little mermaidgiving you the bomb with a suggestive bra that I have several shells.





The woman and the model 22 years and shared a suit, which was brightly his daughter Stormi Webster, for almost two years. Small, was his mother to wear a dress with feathers purple, which led in the past gala of the Met.





Another model, Bella Hadid, was inspired by The flintstones and turned to Betty Marble very meaningfully.













The film also chose two couples: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, which are characterized by Lawrence of Arabia and Jean Harlow, and Haakon and Mette Marit who was inspired by the movie All The Clan.













Touch with a sense of humor put Alec Baldwin. In exmarido Kim Bassinger, passed doing “trick or treat” of four children, which has Hilaria. The actor, 61, was made great pajamas Teddy bear with t-shirt, which he read: “I Pretend I am a unicorn.”



















