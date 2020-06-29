The BET Awards celebrate black votes in the USA | in the World

NEW YORK (AP) — gala BET Awards served on Sunday, as the extension of the votes of the blacks who are protesting on the streets of the USA for irregularities who suffer every day the subject. The artists used their actions to put on the table the movement Black Lives Matter, civil rights and the lives lost in the hands of the police, like George Floyd.

DaBaby, who appeared in a video with a face, a head on the floor, while the police kept neck knee-duplication of the last moments of Floyd – rapeó verse Remix to ” Black Lives Matter the success of “Rockstar”. His presentation also included photos of the protests, a reflection of the modern world after the death of the Floud and of others, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

The show is Sunday, virtual events because of the pandemic on the coronavirus, included several performances with the previously saved data and the development of production. Started with black artists rapeando and sing hymns about the black experience and struggle for equal rights.

The star of 12 years Keedron Bryant, who rose to fame in the social networks of his passion interpretation to be a young black in today’s world, which led to the show, singing a capella on “I Just Wanna Live”, which won the contract. Stuck version a few stars anthem “Fight the Power”, released in 1989, Public Enemy, which was attended by Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody and YG.

Michelle Obama praised the participation of Beyonce with the black community, before presenting the prize to humanitarian law, saying: “they Can see everything he does, with his music that gives a voice to the delight of the black man and the black pain on its activity, which demands justice for the lives of black people”.

Beyonce used his speech to urge viewers to vote “as if our life depended on it” in the upcoming elections.

“I would like to dedicate this award to all my brothers out there, to all my sisters out there inspirándome, working and struggling to change. Their voices you can hear, showing our ancestors, that your efforts are not in vain. Now we have one more thing to do to go with our real power is to vote,” he said. “There are people who that we were in the house during the local elections and primary schools, which took place in the United States, throughout the country. We must vote as if our life depended on it, because it is so”.

Gala on Sunday held a 20mA awards BET 40 years ago, a brand like TV. Act three hours, released by CBS for the first time, was presented to comedian and actress Amanda Signals.

Other artists have released messages of politicians, during their performances, like Other Ricch, I wore t-shirt Black Lives Matter, Alicia Keys, Anderson Paak and J-Rock, and brothers, Sir, and D-Smoke that worked with her mother, Jackie Gouché.

Lil Wayne paid tribute to the famous NBA player Kobe Bryant, who died in January, with the theme of 2009 “Kobe Bryant”, which included a new line.

Nipsey Hussle received the award for film of the year “Higher”, “live”, recorded with DJ Khaled and John Legend, shortly before his death.

BET Awards, one of the first on the ceremony of the awards, which are awarded in virtual form, included performances good condition with engineered products in case of change welcome to the presentation of the home to hundreds of artists shared in the social networks since, the epidemic has spread in March.

Megan Thee Stallion was in the desert with dancers to record his hit “Savage”. Received the prize ” best female hip-hop, defeating Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Although in theory, revolves around gala awards, honorary titles remain in the background. Ricch won the award for “album of the year” for their debut album “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”; lizzo called the best singer R&B/pop Burna Boy won the award for best international recognition. Chris brown, Beyonce and Ricch was the greatest conquerors of the night two awards each.

Beyonce won HER BID in “Brown Skin Girl” with her daughter blue ivy, as well as Wizkid and St JHN.