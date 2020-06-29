The eye shadows look more beautiful and easy installation for blondes and brunettes

Update 03/01/2020 08:20



Today, many are hesitant to experiment with certain colors, and to take risks with eye shadow, bold and eyeliners with glitter. However, it turned out that it tons more flattering glow look,power, eye color and easy to apply, although jams you will collect in the brush.

Immediately makeup artist Hung Vanngo head descubrirnos through your account of Instagram trick is perfect for eye makeup faster and with a melody that most contributes everything. And the model was no other than the incredible Lily Aldridge.

International makeup artist with celebrities teaches us constantly makeup ensueo through their usual buyers (Karlie Kloss, Selena Gomez, Gisele Bndchen, Eiza GonzalezElsa Hosk, Victoria Beckham and Emily Ratajkowski), but this time it is not smoked it is impossible, but the shadows in pink color, subtle sheen, which is suitable for day and night and it is good for brunettes and blondes.

To apply it only necesitars that has set itself the first shadow to make sure that it remains intact for several hours, or, in his absence, disguises dark circles under the eyes on the bottom. And then you can go directly to its implementation with the fingers. Without a doubt, this is the best option to get the desired effect, because the brush does not work when we are talking about the shadow from chipboard Shine.

For those who want to get the same make up eyes that Hung Vanngo she spent with Lily Aldridge necesitars some more equipment, because the shadows were allocated a double eyeliner. The first was a classic black Mat only to accentuate the lash line, and secondly, chose the color more bold and trend, as is the color of neon that lies between orange and pink, and the background subtly to cover with a shadow Shine.

Our shadow of a loved one, to get the same result is Scattered Light Shine to match the Aura Hourglass Cosmetics what does wet-look, suited for ever. The cost is 30,95 euros.