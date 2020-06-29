The manufacturer takes responsibility for the ‘blackheads’ in Eiza Gonzlez in Televisa: “he was ignorant”

Mexico City.- Manufacturer Peter Damin understands its responsibility, and then in the debate on racism what desencaden with the appearance of multiple images Eiza Gonzlez in the hands ‘blackheads’in addition, as well as externar one a public apology for what happened.

As you know, last week the Mexican actress white charges once to expand the image of the scene Lola: race Times showing with makeup for darken the skin.

See also: novel Televisa: Show information about the new fiance-Ana Brenda Contreras

Eiza will disculp situation, and explic to capture these scenes against his willin addition, to emphasize that he was 15 years old, this was his first soap Opera, and that he would like to have knowledge and a voice that now has to to refuse in this operation.

Now Peter Damin, the producer of this youth melodrama, who issued a press release to explain the background of the stage, to offer to apologize and say that Eiza Gonzlez, should not be sealada for what happened.

See also: Cheating on TV? Tanya the angle is connected to a part of the “VLA” and is in Instagram

First this, first, I would like to personally apologize and take responsibility for my decisions on the scene that apareci in a series of ‘Lola’ with Eiza Gonzlez as a hero. My actions come from one place ignorance and indifference, a problem that an was not discussed in my country,” elementary Peter Damin your press release.

All countries, because in the history of the character, ‘Lola’, it remains deeply Celia Cruz and I wanted to be like her, to seduce his loving interest. Again, it was knew very well, however, we have not had the education that we have now. Now, to be a priority for each project to make informed choices and educated” continued the manufacturer.

Read also: Shocking! Carmen Muoz celebrates his 57 birthday and looks younger every time”

Head of productions, as Rebel, finaliz his statement, pointing out that Eiza Gonzlez should not be responsabilizada the situation, again claiming that it’s just a child who did not have knowledge to refuse the instructions he had received.

In addition, Peter Damin asegur that he Eiza believe that no podrn adhered to all his life, is still respected, and valoricen life of the African American community.

As it was to remember the actress Baby Driver he used his platform to demonstrate against racism and to take part in protests pacficas in the United States.

Source: Twitter @pedrodamianof