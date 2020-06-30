Adriana Lima enjoys the Carnival in Rio, together with the other angels of Victoria’s Secret

During the celebration of carnival is the one that is of particular importance. In Rio de Janeiro is one of the most recognizable in the world so Adriana Lima he didn’t want to lose the opportunity to travel to Brazil to live from the perspective of the first person, these holidays and fun. Thus, the model carioca immersed fully in its spirit, in the Sambodromo, the famous site where the exhibitions of the Samba schools. But she wasn’t alone. Victoria’s Secret angel took part of the company is very particular of her colleagues in the profession Lais Ribeiro Jasmine Tookes.



The image is the only thing that mannequin feel free to share with more than 11 million fans through his Instagram account. As if the parade of the prestigious underwear it was all models made tracks one catwalk, which was danced in the rhythm of the music, this is its sculptural silhouettes. The truth is, because of its beautiful productions, the show brand, can compare with the carnival holiday; in a bright and colorful girls outfit (sometimes consists of heavy structural and package) is very similar to some of the maximum results they saw in Rio de Janeiro.

Lais –authorized to look luxurious ‘fantasy bra’ the last concert of company in Shanghai, and Adrian, both born in South America, showed how some perfect home for Jasmine which, judging by your posts in Instagram, premiere-a celebration. “This pump Brazilian dragged me to the Carnival, and I can’t wait until tonight”wrote American near the photo, which appears together with his girlfriend, wearing socks with ruffle, both with a few sensual ‘outfits’, full of fabric, feathers and sequins.

In recent years, Brazil, it seems, has become one of the largest quarries in models for Victoria’s Secret. In addition to the above adriana and lais, Alessandra Ambrosio, Izabel Language or already done Gisele Bundchenin particular, they are part of the so-called “Team Brazil’ selected club of Brazil its sensual silhouette with bold forms and flat nature of the particular goal. Bring joy in his veins and samba probably the best exercise in the face of the parade.



