Ah, the cameo removed! Another character Arrowverse appeared at the end of the season ‘batwoman’

At the end of the first season of the guardian of Gotham city had to be changed from his original plan due to the closure of production of the series the CW.

A new series Arrowverse has just completed its first season due to a failure, the program had to complete two episodes before stopping in 20 series, and the season of 22 episodes, as originally scheduled.

While programmes such as ‘Arrow’ and ‘Black Lightning’ were able to complete their seasons, ‘Supergirl’ and ‘The Flash’ there were two other series Arrowverse who were not so lucky, in fact, a series Grant Gustin finished the third episode earlier than planned.

For the most significant change was in the new series is that I had to remove the view of Supergirl at the end of the season ‘batwoman’, due to the closure of production Arrowverse.

Batwoman continues Kate Kane version of Ruby Rose, who returns to Gotham city when his cousin Bruce Wayne disappears wears a Cape and beret, coat, as protective of the city, while she faces the criminal world.

At that time, when they started with batwoman who fights crime in Gotham city on Earth-1, neck Arrowverse, ‘Crisis on Infinite album,’ joined other superheroes.

Caroline dries, showrunner of the series, he talked about the end of the original, and it turned out that the Punishment, alias Supergirlit should appear at the end of the first season of ‘batwoman’.

“Well, that’s one of the failures in Covid-19. The part that Kate holds kriptonita, it was assumed that this photo of Kara and Kate, “said dries.

He added that “I wanted to show that Kate had pictures of Punishment in the library because of a friend“.

In addition, Supergirl, at the end of the season ‘batwoman’ was scenes that Dries wanted to include but failed. However, he said that at the end of the day, we still had the last episode a very reliable series.

Although Supergirl scenes were cut out can be frustrating for some, this particular item there was no significant effect on individual elements of the story.

Currently, the new season of ‘batwoman’ and other ranks of the Arrowverse can expect its launch in 2021, this may change depending on how the pandemic will evolve.