Cardi B is spending thousands of dollars on jewelry for his daughter’s Culture

Your browser does not support iframe.

Cardi B not different to spend thousands of dollars to fill my daughter the Culture of expensive jewelry. In two years, the daughter of rapper already has a collection of several bracelets and necklaces with diamonds, which individually reach USD 100,000 usd.

Bracelet with name, to expensive necklace in white gold with their favorite cartoons, some of the pieces owned by the eldest of Cardi B and Offset printing.

Read more in the video above.

DON’T MISS:

Cardi B and her daughter in the Culture of early protagonizarán the cover of Vogue

VIDEO: antics daughters Cardi B as a gift for Mother’s Day