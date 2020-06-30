Cody Simpson wins his love affair with Miley Cyrus

“/>

The singer and model, he was invited to the fendi show in Milan, and spoke with the other stars.

Then he met up with pop star Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson has the best attitude and the best work.

Singer 23-year-old showed his credentials fashion black suit jacket and trousers, sat in the front row for Fendi on the Fashion Week in Milan on Monday.

Cody added, boots of black leather, a layer of silver necklace, rings attractive appearance.

Aware of their best angles family Gold Coast, Australia, threw a fierce look at the camera when she posed for a photo in front of the media wall.

Later, Cody took his seat in the front row at the show, and mingles with the star Riverdale, Dylan Sprouse, 27, and his fiancée, model, Barbara Palvin, 26.