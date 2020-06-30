Come on Netflix ‘Enola Holmes’, a film that protagonizarán Millie Bobby brown and Henry Cavill Avenue (Cavill

On the digital platform Netflix has shown in the last hours of the first photos from the tape that tells the story of Enola Holmes, sister of Sherlock Holmes, the famous detective of fiction that can be interpreted by actor Henry Cavill.

The tape, which is set in England in 1884 and represented the young man on reaching the age of 16, given the time in which the Enola remains under the care of your brothers, Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) after the disappearance of her mother (Helena Bonham Carter).

To send to a school for young women, young people prefer to flee to London in search of his mother, but meets a mysterious case that will eventually attract their attention, and ends superdetective.