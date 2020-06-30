Diletta Leotta was taught all about the gala concert, which gave Christian

Diletta Leotta is journalist, MEDIA in the world of football of Italy. Despite this, he lived very unpleasant in Sao Paolo, when one of the sectors on the podium held the song sexist remarks addressed to her.

Just forget unpleasant and macho incident, Leotta went back to work. Was performing in the gala concert of Calcium, which was held this Monday, who gave Cristiano Ronaldo.

The journalist doesn’t hesitate to put ‘backstage’ on your Instagram. Leotta was taught back case as in Camerino, which is preparing for the gala.

In addition, the task was to be on stage, when Cristiano Ronaldo received the prize for best player Serie A last season.