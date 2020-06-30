Dove Cameron Boyce had a very special friendship

All friends in life, they people you know can achieve in the end-in different ways, but people who stay and make this difference very small.

Among the famous is very difficult to create bonds of friendship, even more when there is a connection good between a man and a woman, people often confuse it with the other senses.

Maybe you interested: Dove Cameron makes a tattoo in honor of Cameron Boyce

The chemistry between Dove Cameron and Cameron Boyce he was a special, special, that is why many people want to have it as his friendship, because they were very close and relied on each other.

So here we leave you 5 reasons why these two should not have friendship goals: