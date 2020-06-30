Gentle message Tristan Thompson on Khloe Kardashian in her birthday

Reports show that there were a couple ?????????? during the quarantine due to the coronavirus.

Tristan Thompson thanked his ex Khloe Kardashian to help you “learn and develop”, when he was 36 years old, on Saturday.

The basketball player gave a tribute to his ex-girlfriend, with whom he has a daughter, However, and thanked the “wonderful people”.

In Instagram sharing photos from three and wrote: “I am wise enough to know that you came into my life to show me what it means to be human. I appreciate how I can learn from you and grow because of you. Thank God for beautiful women and love that you have for all, especially for our daughter, True. You deserve the world, Coco! True and I love you, mom. Happy birthday @khloekardashian “.

All of this comes after a source revealed that Chloe and Tristan was a “Suite” while in prison, after quarantine together that they both can share responsibilities for the care of a True daughter two years.

The source said: “They are clearly enjoying each other’s company. The quarantine has made them closer. It took not much time together, because he lived in Cleveland. Was spring is an amazing True in Los Angeles … – Chloe, Tristan is a great fathers and love. Tristan was his best act. Chloe, of course, good for him. If you’re able to keep things, it is possible that Chloe is with him again”.

She says that Chloe is in “reconciliation” with Tristan in quarantine, after a separation, when Tristan lied to her, kissing his girlfriend Jordyn woods a few weeks before Chloe’s baby is born, two years ago.

A source recently said: “Chloe and Tristan were in isolation together, and I really enjoyed his time with his daughter the Truth. This time only enabled them to accept without external influences”.