Hilaria Baldwin shares baby’s ultrasound

In the beginning of the month Hilaria Baldwin confirmed that she and Alec Baldwin they they lost their fifth child, after the occurrence of miscarriage. “There was no heartbeat on the ultrasound today…so it’s all over,” he wrote to his fans in his Instagram account last April 9. Since then, yoga for 35 years and went all the beating this sad episode through training. Gradually, Hilaria reveals his emotional side, and the proof of this is the power that you undertook to decide to share a touching ultrasound of a child that he lost.













“Given that many of you I was asked, I want to tell you that I’m all right,” he wrote. “It’s been two weeks from D&C and physically begin to feel better. Emotionally, I also… well, when we decided to become parents, we take a big risk in our hearts. I never loved so much. It’s scary, but it’s worth it”. D&C refers to Hilaria is the name of the procedure called “Expansion and Curettage’ (Dilatation and Cuttarage), which, in accordance with The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologythere is conventional surgery, which is used to remove tissue from the uterus after a miscarriage.

In his message, the mother of four children, he stressed that it big love to the child that he lost: “I love that little soul, deeply and completely. Each of us has a purpose in life, and I think my kid gave me a great message of positivism in his short life”. In addition, he added that he works to help other people who have gone through the same experience. “I felt a deep need to share what’s happening, and so open, there were some great conversations. That he could turn something negative into a positive, I know that this small light of life left their mark. That is the reality with which many people suffer in silence… because these are the principles we should follow,” he added.

Then, Hilaria went to the ultrasound, “what you see in the video is the first sonograma child that I lost…before we could see and hear his heart. In the lower left corner you can see movement. No, I have movies his heartbeat, we saw a few times before to stop,” he explained. “I want to share it because I feel that this little soul has caused a wave of powerful”, he said.

Finally, Hilaria, I just wanted to make sure that this unfortunate event can help start an open conversation on a very important subject. “This experience not only about myself and my journey, but any other man, perhaps, or someone you know who suffered losses. He is in communion and know that we should not be ashamed or afraid to treat…and for those who are still suffering that they know there’s a community to which the contact,” he concluded.