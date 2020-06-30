Issa-Vegas fever online photo in bikini

Issa-Vegas still causes anger on social networks where you probably remember her bikini and completely Sunny day by the pool

For:

Hugo Avalos 29 Dec 2019 · 15:10 hs

Issa-Vegas I know what to say. This time he was surprised, after the publication of pictures where she looks wrapped bikini the pool, which raised the temperature of social networks.

Model of Argentina won all in the program Todaybut also amazingly beautiful photos on social networks. At this time showed a bikini by the pool on a beautiful Sunny day.

Issa Vegas continues to compliment the shape within this close very positively to it, where he gained a significant popularity in Latin America, especially in Mexico, where he also shared some competition with Yanet Garcia.

However, in recent days, showed the picture that she Isa Vegas said on Instagram, where she thanked Garcia as “the girl with the climate of beloved Mexico”.