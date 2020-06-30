Jennifer aniston + Courteney Cox + Lisa Kudrow, or photos back?

He did it again. Ian went a new photo with his ex-girlfriend from the Friends and lit the warning of the coming revival of the great comedies on television in the United States. What is behind this viral photo immediately?

It is so quiet here with the “girls”… Jennifer Aniston rose photo to your Instagram account with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow and exploded everything.

Jennifer aniston Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow together! as in “Friends”. Photo: Instagram.

If he did it another time. Jennifer still new to the world of social networking. But clearly, worth the wait, and now the actress uses as a veteran of art to attract attention and viralizar all what to write.

It is possible that his picture “Rachel, Monica, Phoebe,” girls, Friends, everything, as always, 25 years later go unnoticed. And this image of the women’s team series record and re-create a new assumption (expression of desire) about a possible return of popular Comedy.

Jennifer aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, team of female Friends, 25 years later. Photo: Instagram.

Girls are girls!

Photo also that shows love and sincere, that among the Actresses joins long a series of photographs enterprises that come, sharing the members of the company Friendsthe series, which was distributed between 1994 and 2004.

A few weeks ago, Courteney Cox has published photos with Matthew Perry (Chandler), and all that this means for fans of Friends. And what is aniston –today is relatively more in the role – more volunteered for the possible return is the data that is underwhelming.

All together, now! in the image that have discovered life in Instagram Jennifer aniston. Photo: instagram.

Courtney Cox (Monica) near Matthew Perry (Chandler) in another photo the revival of the Friends network growth in recent times, Photo: Instagram.

“I always said I was open to participation. I couldn’t miss the opportunity to once again share your memories of these five people“- said recently the actress, which led to the fact that your photos along with their more than 24 million followers, with more harmful than any gala look with the Critic’s Choice Awards, which didn’t come.

No data about where they were and what they did together, aniston, Cox and Kudrow, but the image seems to be made in a public place, in a wine cellar, perhaps (in the background look a few bottles of wine displayed on the shelves), and the text offers much more than account: “Hi from the girls across the hall” (“Hey” from the girl on the other side of the corridor), posted by Jennifer under her photo.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer aniston and Lisa Kudrow in “Friends”. Photo: Archive Of Atlantis.

The reality show tour Friends

But then, whether back?! There is no certainty, and it is all speculation. The latter indicates that brewing mega launch of fashion, accessories, cosmetics and even household electronics under the concept of “Friends”.

Meanwhile, continue to circulate the message that was dismissed in November last year The Hollywood Reporter who confirmed that Warner is preparing a special Media meeting Jennifer aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer –in addition to crane and Marta Kauffman, the creators of the series for the platform HBO Max.

Friends is no longer available on Netflix, and in may of the following year will be available again on the channel, live streaming HBO Max. Photo: Archive Of Atlantis.

Friends is no longer available on Netflix, and since may of this year, will be back on the streaming platform HBO Max. Version guarantees that the meeting would not be fiction (no series, no video), but for replacement, a special program, and a big problem that will be taken –how to fix calendars.