Netflix is facing a lawsuit for copyright infringement on the Enola Holmes movie | Tv | Entertainment

The representatives of the law, Arthur Conan Doyle, Creator of Sherlock Holmes, has demanded that Netflix on charges of copyright infringement in connection with the recent production of Enola Holmes.

Platform streaming prepares the tape based on the novel by Nancy Springer, who believes that Holmes had a sister-the teenager who gives life, Millie Bobby brown, Stranger Things.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in Federal court in new Mexico indicates that the detective is not only expressed feelings for women over the last 10 books, and they are still under the control of Conan Doyle. First novels be made public.

Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes have a younger sister and this September, she’s taking her first case. Millie Bobby brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin star in Enola Holmes pic.twitter.com/etnfJLArFm — Netflix (@netflix) June 25, 2020

“Holmes was more warm. Returned able to establish friendly relations. Can Express emotions. Began to respect women,” he said, the demand imposed on Tuesday in Federal court in new Mexico.

However, he argues that the description of the Springer and adaptation, making that the platform will be a violation of copyright. The document says that in addition to using the form of publicly available novels Springer copy of the original message Conan Doyle in the stories that remain with copyright protection.

“Among other copied elements, novels Springer is widely used by the rapist transformation of Holmes, Conan Doyle, cold and mud in a warm, soft and kind in my relationships.”

The demand also reaches a Springer, its publisher Penguin Random House and the film’s producer, Legendary Pictures. (E)