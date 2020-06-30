Sharon stone, Sara Sampaio or Zac Posen test their Hobbies and interests | People

The application tests the ability for everyone to complete activity and entertainment with day to day, and more during the weekend. Models like Gigi Hadid decided to use during the day, while his companion gate Sara Sampaio, making a puzzle of a thousand fragments.

At the weekend, it seems, has more hours than usual, but you can always fill activity. It was a case where a Brazilian model Sara Sampaio that he opened one of his Hobbies, his followers in social networks: to build the puzzle.

What is the model of Victoria’s Secret invested their time to make a puzzle from thousands of parts with a picture of his two dogs. His face, with satisfaction says it all. “I raised morale,” he wrote in his account in Instagram model.

Sharon stone showed that also have the gift of interpretation, also for paint. The actress, without a drop of makeup, she was photographed together with his latest paintings, pink, was missing, and the phrase the admiration of friends like Naomi Campbell, who wrote: Amazing! (Surprise!).

The kitchen is one of the places we found that almost invisible. Singer Janet Jackson shows their skills to make pancakes in the shape of notes. Good Breakfast to prepare for their children.

This American designer Zac Posen, as well as those who demonstrated their culinary skills to the point to create a post, usually with hastag #cookingwithzac.

Jury ‘talent” American “Project Runway” has published a ” cookbook “Cooking with Zach: recipes home to complex”. This weekend in Instagram, was concentrated in its first Chapter: “Ideas for dinner. Recipe for herb grilled chicken and vegetables.” And has his followers to send photos of their dishes.

Interestingly, the actress Reese Witherspoon, alongside the picture of the dog next to the kitchen offers several recipes: “I Think that’s enough of my kitchen,” says the hero of “Big Little Lies”.

So, I think it was because it Hilaria Baldwin, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, who shows delicious fideuá, and how his little son wants to eat with her hands.

“I know that this is my child, but this child makes me laugh … maybe quarantine it bothers me. I fideuá) – dinner and wanted to eat it” says Instagram in a writer.

Jessica Alba, the heroine of “the fantastic four”, a weekend devoted to the family record and made his young son, Hayes, two years, with a baseball bat.

Model Alessandra Ambrosio decided to take advantage of the sun and no doubt to convey a towel in your garden to sunbathe your body to get vitamin D, And the same idea that was his neighbor by profession, Gigi Hadid.

Can’t be more hilarious pictures Ashley Graham, doing gymnastics, relying on your garden, the year in which it also uses to do this with a child who is used as makeshift weights. “I always try to keep positive,” says social networks

itb/lml